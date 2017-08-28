

CTV Kitchener





Brantford police are looking for one person following an armed robbery in the West Brant area.

According to police, a store near the intersection of Colborne Street West and Catharine Avenue was robbed around 1 a.m. Saturday by a man with a weapon.

The man, who is said to be white and about 5’10” tall, was last seen heading northbound on Catharine.

Police say the man was wearing a dark scarf over his face, as well as a checkered, long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants.

No injuries were reported.