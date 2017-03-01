

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to hurt his neighbour and a dog.

The argument brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to the area of Stirling Avenue and Highland Road early Monday afternoon.

According to police, the 50-year-old man had a rifle with him at the time. He was placed under arrest.

On Tuesday, police entered his home with a search warrant, seizing four rifles, a crossbow and ammunition.

The 50-year-old man faces charges of uttering threats, possessing a dangerous weapon, and storing a firearm unsafely.