Argument between neighbours leads police to rifles and crossbow
Police vehicles are seen in the area of Stirling Avenue and Highland Road in Kitchener on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017 1:25PM EST
A Kitchener man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to hurt his neighbour and a dog.
The argument brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to the area of Stirling Avenue and Highland Road early Monday afternoon.
According to police, the 50-year-old man had a rifle with him at the time. He was placed under arrest.
On Tuesday, police entered his home with a search warrant, seizing four rifles, a crossbow and ammunition.
The 50-year-old man faces charges of uttering threats, possessing a dangerous weapon, and storing a firearm unsafely.
