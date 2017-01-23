

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The case of the three men accused of killing Nadia Gehl is being heard in a downtown Toronto courtroom this week.

Ron Cyr, Dennis Zvolensky and Nashat Qahwash are appealing their convictions of first-degree murder in connection with the case.

Gehl, a Kitchener resident, was shot twice at close-range while on her way to work on Feb. 2, 2009, near a walking path off of Watercress Court.

The three men were convicted of murder in 2012, and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Their trial heard that Cyr – Gehl’s husband – devised a plan to kill her for insurance money, while Zvolensky and Qahwash carried out the shooting itself.

The appeal is expected to be heard for the remainder of the week.

Gehl’s parents and sister plan to be there for the entire hearing. They say they have yet to find closure in Nadia Gehl’s death, and don’t see how they will be able to as long as an appeal remains a possibility.

“We’d like to be able to move on and until this part of it is done, we can’t move on,” father Nicholas Gehl said Monday.

Separately, the fate of the $200,000 life insurance payout that spurred Cyr to kill his wife remains tangled up in the legal system.

With reporting by Marc Venema