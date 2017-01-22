

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for Waterloo Region and surrounding areas for the third time in two days.

The fog began Friday night, prompting the first advisory.

Conditions improved on Saturday but the fog thickened later in the afternoon leading to the second warning.

The fog cleared somewhat on Sunday but changed once again in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says areas of Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and southern Wellington County could experience near-zero visibility on Sunday night.

Other affected areas include: Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Caledon, Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Dufferin County.

Drivers are asked to slow down, watch for tail lights and be prepared to stop.