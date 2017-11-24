

CTV Kitchener





The Kitchener Scouts have officially launched their 25th annual Christmas tree fundraiser.

On Friday evening, hundreds of fresh-cut trees were delivered to the make-shift tree lot at the back of the Home Hardware parking lot on Victoria Street North in Kitchener.

Dozens of volunteers were on hand to help unload, unwrap, tag, and sort over 400 fraser fir, balsam fir, and scotch pine trees.

Scouter Jim Carse has been organizing the sale for more than 15 years. He says the money raised from the annual project goes directly to the local scout group to help purchase equipment and subsidize camps, among other things.

The event has become an annual tradition for many families in the region. The trees will be for sale every day until they’re sold out.