A wind warning and a snow squall watch have been issued for Wednesday.

Strong winds will be moving into southwestern Ontario Wednesday afternoon.

A wind warning has been issued for Essex, Chatham-Kent, Lambton, Elgin, Norfolk, Middlesex, Brant, Oxford and the Niagara Region. Strong southwesterly winds of 60 kilometres per hour, gusting to 90 kilometres per hour are expected this afternoon.

Other areas of the province, to the north and east of the warning area, will see 60 kilometre per hour winds out of the west, gusting to 80 kilometres per hour.

The expected strong winds have prompted a snow squall watch for the Bruce Peninsula. Environment Canada predicts snow squalls will develop late this evening into tonight.