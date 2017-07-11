

CTV Kitchener





Officials are investigating an early morning fire at an abandoned home in the Rockwood area.

Fire crews were called to the vacant property along Guelph Line around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Milton fire department says a passerby spotted the flames and phoned 911 and when crews arrived at the scene the building was fully involved.

Officials say the fire is being treated as suspicious because there was no hydro connected to the home.

There has been a string of fires in Wellington County dating back to September 2016, according to the fire department.

“This fits the ammo of several fires we’ve had in Milton over the last year and the surrounding area,” says fire Chief Brad Patton. “Early in the morning, vacant structure, the fire is notified by somebody passing by, and it’s already so well involved that really on our arrival there’s not much we can do to save the structure.”

Wellington OPP along with the Milton fire department and Halton regional police are working together in their investigation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has also been called in to investigate.