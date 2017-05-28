

CTV Kitchener





OPP have arrested a man they say stole an ambulance from Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The ambulance was reported missing Sunday just after 12 a.m.

Stephen Van Valkenburg, Waterloo Region’s Chief of Paramedic Services, says a paramedic was about to lock the ambulance from the outside when a man jumped in, started the engine, and drove off.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon says Waterloo Regional Police tracked the ambulance using GPS to Highway 401.

They followed it through Halton Region, but when the ambulance reached Peel Region the OPP took over the pursuit.

Officers set up a spike belt near Highway 26 and Rainbow Valley Road, between Barrie and Wasaga Beach, and the ambulance was stopped safely.

A man was arrested without incident at 6:44 a.m. No details about his identity have been released.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon says the man could face numerous charges.

They the ambulance will be thoroughly inspected before it’s returned to service.