OPP have arrested a man they say stole an ambulance from Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The ambulance was reported missing Sunday just after 12 a.m.

Stephen Van Valkenburg, Waterloo Region’s Chief of Paramedic Services, says a paramedic was sitting in the passenger seat with the doors unlocked and the key in the ignition. She noticed a man lurking around the ambulance and went the lock the doors. That’s when the man jumped into the driver’s seat. The paramedic got out the vehicle, the man started the engine and drove off.

"She exited the vehicle and starting yelling that someone was stealing the ambulance," says Van Valkenburg.

Waterloo Regional Police tracked the ambulance to Highway 401 using GPS.

They followed it toward Toronto but when the ambulance reached Peel Region the OPP took over the pursuit.

"Attempts were made to stop the vehicle however the driver refused to stop," says OPP Sgt. Peter Leon.

Officers set up a spike belt near Highway 26 and Rainbow Valley Road, between Barrie and Wasaga Beach, and the ambulance was stopped safely.

A 29-year-old man was arrested without incident at 6:44 a.m. He's been charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

The ambulance will be thoroughly inspected before it’s returned to service.