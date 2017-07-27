

CTV Kitchener





Regional police say two vehicles and an ambulance were involved in a crash in Kitchener Thursday afternoon.

It happened on King Street East near Riverbank Drive around 5 p.m.

Police say one of the drivers of one of the vehicles was charged; it’s not clear which driver.

They say no one was hurt.

King Street East at the bridge over the Grand River was closed for several hours while police investigated.

It’s still unclear what lead to the collision.