

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating an altercation between two males on Mooregate Crescent in Kitchener.

Police say that one of the males sustained serious injuries and that an air ambulance was requested. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

One of the males was arrested, and the area road will be closed for most of the evening. Police are now investigating this incident as a homicid.

Police say that there is no threat to public safety, if anyone has information they are asked to call them.