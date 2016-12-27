

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police were called to a Kitchener hotel early Christmas morning after a 23-year-old man was struck by an edged weapon.

It happened during an altercation at the Knight’s Inn on Weber Street East just before 6 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Police are now looking for a 22-year-old man in connection to the incident.

They say the two men knew each other and there is no concern for public safety.