Featured
Altercation at Kitchener hotel sends one man to hospital
A man was taken to hospital after an altercation at the Knight's Inn in Kitchener. (Dec. 16, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 2:43PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 27, 2016 3:34PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police were called to a Kitchener hotel early Christmas morning after a 23-year-old man was struck by an edged weapon.
It happened during an altercation at the Knight’s Inn on Weber Street East just before 6 a.m.
The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries and later released.
Police are now looking for a 22-year-old man in connection to the incident.
They say the two men knew each other and there is no concern for public safety.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.