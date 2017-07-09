Featured
Alleged thief hit by a car while trying to flee
Waterloo Regional Police Service
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, July 9, 2017 2:34PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 9, 2017 2:46PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a 33-year-old man was hit by a car as he was leaving the scene of a robbery in downtown Kitchener.
Officers were called to the Grand River Transit terminal on Charles Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.
They spoke to the victim of the robbery, who was not hurt.
But the alleged thief was struck by a vehicle as he ran away from the terminal.
He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The man was later arrested and charged with robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and breach of probation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Police searching for pickup truck involved in 401 crash near Woodstock
- Pickup truck rolls, driver ejected in crash near Brantford
- Neighbourhood evacuated after car hits gas line, man charged with careless driving
- Alleged thief hit by a car while trying to flee
- Plane flips into a field during air show east of Owen Sound