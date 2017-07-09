

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say a 33-year-old man was hit by a car as he was leaving the scene of a robbery in downtown Kitchener.

Officers were called to the Grand River Transit terminal on Charles Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

They spoke to the victim of the robbery, who was not hurt.

But the alleged thief was struck by a vehicle as he ran away from the terminal.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The man was later arrested and charged with robbery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and breach of probation.