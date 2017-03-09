Featured
Alleged impaired driver leaves roundabout, crashes into tree
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 10:33AM EST
A Waterloo woman is charged with impaired driving after crashing her car on the property of a high school.
The crash brought Waterloo Regional Police officers to the area around Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the car left the road while driving through the roundabout at Laurelwood Drive and Blue Beech Boulevard, then hit a tree near the school.
The 40-year-old woman was not injured.
