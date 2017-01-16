

CTV Kitchener





The suspect who police say used a crossbow to shoot and killed a 60-year-old man out for a walk in Kitchener was in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

Eric Amaral, 30, is accused of first-degree murderin the 2015 death of 60-year-old Michael Gibbon.

Police say Amaral shot Gibbon with the crossbow when he was taking an early-morning walk on Margaret Ave.

Gibbon later died in hospital.

Amaral was arrested eight days later, after allegedly shooting a police officer in the face with a pellet gun during a traffic stop on Ottawa Street South.

The officer was not seriously hurt and was released from hospital the same day.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to last three weeks and will determine whether there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Amaral appeared attentive during the hearing, listening to what was being said and taking notes.

He also faces more than a dozen other charges, including weapons and probation offences, but also assault on a peace officer with a weapon.

Police have said Amaral and Gibbon were known to each other, but have never clarified the nature of their relationship.

Family members have described Gibbon as a kind, intelligent man who worked nights at an insurance company and regularly walked around his neighbourhood.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa