Featured
All FedEx Office centres in Canada to close
The FedEx Office location on Wellington Road in London. (Google Maps)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 21, 2017 12:30PM EDT
More than two hundred jobs will be lost as FedEx closes its Canadian chain of retail printing and shipping outlets.
There are 24 FedEx locations across Canada, including one on University Avenue West in Waterloo.
It was not immediately clear when the Waterloo store will cease operations. An automated phone message for one store in London says that location will close by Aug. 18.
In a statement to CTV News, the company called ending its Canadian storefront operations a difficult decision.
“We reached the decision to exit the Canadian market after thoughtful evaluations of our business operations and considerations about our future,” the statement reads.
FedEx Office has been operational in Canada for 32 years. It employs 214 people between its 24 retail locations, manufacturing plant and head office.
The company said the decision will not affect the main FedEx shipping service in Canada.
With files from CTV London
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.