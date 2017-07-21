

CTV Kitchener





More than two hundred jobs will be lost as FedEx closes its Canadian chain of retail printing and shipping outlets.

There are 24 FedEx locations across Canada, including one on University Avenue West in Waterloo.

It was not immediately clear when the Waterloo store will cease operations. An automated phone message for one store in London says that location will close by Aug. 18.

In a statement to CTV News, the company called ending its Canadian storefront operations a difficult decision.

“We reached the decision to exit the Canadian market after thoughtful evaluations of our business operations and considerations about our future,” the statement reads.

FedEx Office has been operational in Canada for 32 years. It employs 214 people between its 24 retail locations, manufacturing plant and head office.

The company said the decision will not affect the main FedEx shipping service in Canada.

With files from CTV London