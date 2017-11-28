

CTV Kitchener





Alcohol may have played a role in in a collision which left one person dead and four other people hurt.

Grey County OPP said Tuesday that their investigators are still trying to piece together the exact events leading up to the Nov. 18 crash, but believe alcohol may be a factor.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Grey Road 17 and Zion Church Road, east of Wiarton.

It involved a pickup truck and an SUV. A passenger in the SUV, 53-year-old Georgian Bluffs resident Allan Joyce, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they expect to lay charges of some sort against the 31-year-old Wiarton woman who was driving the pickup truck.