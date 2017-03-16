

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A worker at a north Kitchener construction site was seriously injured Thursday morning.

Few details were immediately available about the injury, which occurred around 11 a.m. on Belmont Avenue near Gage Avenue.

A spokesperson for Ornge said that one of its air ambulances was being dispatched to the area in response to an incident involving a mixing machine.

Information on the victim’s identity was not immediately available.

They were seen being lowered from the top of a building to the ground on a stretcher via a crane, and were then taken to Grand River Hospital before the expected transfer via air ambulance.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour has been contacted and will be investigating.

With reporting by Leena Latafat