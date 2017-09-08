

CTV Kitchener





An extradition hearing for a man accused of killing a Kitchener woman has been delayed.

Ager Hasan was expected to face the hearing Sept. 11.

Officials in Texas say the hearing has been pushed to Oct. 6 at the request of the United States government.

Hasan is accused of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Melinda Vasilije, his ex-girlfriend. Vasilije was found in an apartment on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener in April, having been stabbed to death.

Hasan is believed to have crossed into the United States shortly after Vasilije’s death. He eluded police for nearly three months, and was arrested in Texas in July after being pulled over as part of a U.S. Secret Service investigation into counterfeit currency.