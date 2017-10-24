

CTV Kitchener





After the first day of his extradition hearing, Ager Hasan was sent back to a Texas prison.

Hasan has been in custody in San Antonio since July. He is accused of killing Melinda Vasilije inside her apartment in Kitchener on April 28 and fleeing to the United States, where he spent more than two months evading police.

Hasan’s lawyer filed an application last week seeking bail, arguing that Hasan did not represent a danger to San Antonio or a flight risk.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Hasan was denied bail by U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth S. Chestney during Tuesday’s court proceedings.

Tuesday’s proceedings also involved part of the extradition process, although Chestney did not issue a ruling on whether Hasan should be returned to Canada.

There is no timetable for a decision on extraditing Hasan.