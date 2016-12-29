

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police officers have stopped more than 10,000 vehicles at RIDE checkpoints this month – and let 99.9 per cent of drivers continue on without any criminal consequences.

Between Dec. 2 and Thursday afternoon, police say, 10,157 vehicles were checked at 37 different RIDE programs.

That number includes traditional checkpoints, as well as “mobile” RIDE units that move around in geographic areas.

Over that nearly four-week period, police say they have laid three charges for impaired driving, five for driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood, and two for refusing to give a breath sample.

Three drivers have received three-day driving suspensions, while one has lost driving privileges for a week.

Police say RIDE checks will continue to be set up around the region through New Year’s Day.