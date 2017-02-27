Featured
'Adult dancing pole' stolen from bedroom in Port Dover
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 2:29PM EST
An unusual set of items was stolen from a home in Port Dover on Sunday, police say.
According to Norfolk OPP, an “adult dancing pole” and two door handles were taken from a bedroom of the Mardon Avenue home.
The combined value of the items is estimated at $250.
The home is believed to have been broken into sometime between 8 a.m. and 9:35 p.m. Sunday.
Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the theft.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- 'Adult dancing pole' stolen from bedroom in Port Dover
- Province announces new clinic for Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome patients
- Driver charged after SUV hits mother and toddler
- 3 more statues of prime ministers to be unveiled this year
- Final BlackBerry-designed phone with physical keyboard hitting stores within weeks