An unusual set of items was stolen from a home in Port Dover on Sunday, police say.

According to Norfolk OPP, an “adult dancing pole” and two door handles were taken from a bedroom of the Mardon Avenue home.

The combined value of the items is estimated at $250.

The home is believed to have been broken into sometime between 8 a.m. and 9:35 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they want to hear from anyone with information about the theft.