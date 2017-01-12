Featured
Additional charges possible for former nurse accused of killing 8 seniors
49-year-old Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer is facing 8 charges of first degree murder.
Police will provide an update Friday on the case of Elizabeth Wettlaufer – and they say they’re not ruling out laying additional charges against her.
Wettlaufer was arrested in October on eight counts of first-degree murder.
All of the charges stem from allegations that she killed eight residents of long-term care homes – seven at Caressant Care in Woodstock, and one at a home in London.
Police have alleged that Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors, over a time period stretching from 2007 to 2014.
Two other deaths at long-term care homes have been investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police, but have not at this point led to charges.
Wettlaufer is also scheduled to appear in Woodstock court in-person on Friday.
