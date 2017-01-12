

Police will provide an update Friday on the case of Elizabeth Wettlaufer – and they say they’re not ruling out laying additional charges against her.

Wettlaufer was arrested in October on eight counts of first-degree murder.

All of the charges stem from allegations that she killed eight residents of long-term care homes – seven at Caressant Care in Woodstock, and one at a home in London.

Police have alleged that Wettlaufer used drugs to kill the seniors, over a time period stretching from 2007 to 2014.

Two other deaths at long-term care homes have been investigated by the Ontario Provincial Police, but have not at this point led to charges.

Wettlaufer is also scheduled to appear in Woodstock court in-person on Friday.

With files from CTVNews.ca and The Canadian Press