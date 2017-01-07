Featured
Additional charges laid against former Kingsville fire chief
Robert Kissner, 60, has been charged with sexual related offences ( Photo: CTV Windsor )
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 11:46AM EST
Provincial police have charged Kingsville's fire chief with six additional counts of sexual related offences.
The charges against 60-year-old Robert Kissner stem from an investigation that began last month.
Kissner had initially been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.
O-P-P say he was charged Thursday with three more counts of sexual assault, two more of sexual exploitation, and one count of sexual interference.
