

The Canadian Press





Provincial police have charged Kingsville's fire chief with six additional counts of sexual related offences.

The charges against 60-year-old Robert Kissner stem from an investigation that began last month.

Kissner had initially been charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation.

O-P-P say he was charged Thursday with three more counts of sexual assault, two more of sexual exploitation, and one count of sexual interference.