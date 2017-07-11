

CTV Kitchener





An accused killer on the run has possibly posted a cryptic message online about turning himself in to police.

On Tuesday, the Instagram account by someone claiming to be Ager Hasan, posted “I’m coming home … it’s time to end the dark path I’ve been travelling and give people the closure they deserve.”

Inspector Michael Haffner with Waterloo regional police says they’re aware of the online message.

“This recent post that quite possibly could be Mr. Hasan is comforting to the fact that he could be turning himself in,” says Insp. Haffner.

Hasan, a Hamilton resident, has been at large since April 28.

Police allege that he stabbed his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije to death early that morning, and then crossed into the United States via the Peace Bridge.

Vasilije’s mother has released a statement saying, “We will be in pain for the rest of our lives over what has happened. We want Hasan to turn himself in and let the justice system decide his fate.”

Police say there have been two unconfirmed sightings of Hasan in Eastern Tennessee.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa