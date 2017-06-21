Featured
A string of suspicious fires under investigation in Paris
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:17PM EDT
Provincial police in Brant County along with Brant County fire are investigating several suspicious fires in Paris all in the same general area within the span of two weeks.
OPP say they were called to three separate locations between the dates of June 8 and June 17, 2017.
Police say on June 9 at 7:00 a.m. they attended two overnight fires, one on Burwell Street and second on Dumfries Street. Crews were then called to a third fire on Burwell Street at 6:25 a.m. on June 17.
All three fires have been deemed suspicious and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
