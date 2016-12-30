

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Snow and wind are in the forecast for the last two days of the year.

Snow squall watches and warnings are in effect for southwestern Ontario. At 7:00 a.m. Friday, a Snow Squall warning was in effect for Waterloo-Wellington, Huron-Perth, and southern Grey-Bruce.

Environment Canada predicts that 10 to 15 cm of accumulation is possible in areas experiencing sustained squalls. Winds out of the northwest will reach 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. In Waterloo Region, 5 – 10 cm are expected Friday.

As the day progresses, the winds are expected to change to coming out of the southwest, decreasing the chance of snow squalls.

Flurries are called for overnight, with 2 – 4 cm falling before morning.

The forecast for Saturday calls for a system to arrive in the area Saturday morning bringing several hours of snow. Another 5 cm of accumulation is expected. Winds gusting to 60 km/h through the day Saturday will reduce visibility. The temperature is expected to climb just above the freezing mark.