

Jennifer Wagner, CTV Kitchener





A cyclist was caught on camera crossing four lanes of traffic on Highway 401.

A tow truck driver's dash-board camera captured the incident.

Just after noon on Monday Wayne Edward was driving on the westbound 401 toward Highway 427.

A man on a bicycle appeared off the right shoulder, cut across the highway and got off his bike by the guard rail.

Edward says when he first saw the man he was completely surprised.

"Shock ... like first of all what's a cyclist doing on the highway and secondly what's he thinking darting across 4 lanes of traffic," he said.

Edward says he has seen this man on the highway before.

"I slowed down and when I looked back to see him crossing the highway I activated my emergency lights to slow down traffic behind me."

Provincial police say they haven't received any formal reports about it the incident, but they are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

If caught, the man could face a small fine.

With reporting by Rosie Del Campo.