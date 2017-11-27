

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





If you think the idea of a government reducing its debt load sounds like some sort of absurdist fantasy, then you might want to pay a little more attention to what’s happening in your own backyard.

The City of Kitchener’s debt levels peaked earlier this decade at $112 million, or about $1,200 for every household in the city.

The city has spent the past five years paying off the debt, to the point where it now stands at $78 million.

Municipal forecasts call for the city to keep paying off its debt over the next few years without adding any new debt. Under this approach, the total debt load will fall below $40 million by 2023.

“We’ve been on a very good run,” Coun. Scott Davey said in an interview.

“Debt’s increasing at pretty much every other level (of government).”

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic says paying down the city’s debts will help Kitchener keep property taxes to the rate of inflation, or lower, in future years.

At the same time, he says, it will give the city the financial flexibility to borrow money when a one-time cash infusion may be needed for a specific project like a new parking garage.

Another such project would be a potential refurbishment of or replacement for The Aud, which Vrbanovic estimated as being 20 to 25 years away.

“At some point, the community’s going to have to start looking at that as an issue,” he said.

The debt load was discussed Monday during a city committee meeting discussing the city’s capital budget.

With reporting by Max Wark