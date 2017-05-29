

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The man responsible for injuring Desiree Gallagher may never be allowed to leave prison.

Justin Primmer was designated a dangerous offender Monday in a London courtroom.

Primmer had been convicted of assault causing bodily harm in the case of Desiree Gallagher – a Brantford woman who fell from a balcony at Primmer’s home in London, suffering life-altering injuries in the process.

Prior to that, he was found guilty of four counts of assault for attacking his then-girlfriend in 2013, and convicted of manslaughter in 2004 over the death of a Stratford resident.

“There’s no evidence that Mr. Primmer’s violent history will not repeat itself,” Justice Alissa Mitchell said in delivering her decision.

Primmer showed no emotion on his face as Mitchell delivered her decision.

After being deemed a dangerous offender, he was given an indeterminate sentence – meaning he will only be let out of prison if correctional officials are satisfied that he does not pose a risk to community safety.

Outside the courthouse, Gallagher’s relatives spoke positively about the verdict.

“I am thankful that he’ll never be able to hurt another person again,” said her mother, Susan Gerth.

“He’ll never be able to put another family through what he’s put our family and the other victims’ families through.”

Gallagher’s brother Duncan said that although Monday’s decision won’t bring his sister back to life – she died in 2015 – he felt “justice has been served” in the case.

“It feels like a battle’s finally won,” he said.

With reporting by Alexandra Pinto