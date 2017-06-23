

CTV Kitchener





Nearly 200 charges were laid during a two-day police event targeting commercial vehicles in Kitchener.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, police inspected 196 commercial vehicles at a checkpoint at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Waterloo Regional Police say 83 of the 196 vehicles were taken out of service after inspections turned up mechanical and safety issues.

In total, 190 charges were laid following the inspections.

Police say they removed the licence plates on 15 vehicles and impounded two vehicles after learning their drivers had suspended licences.