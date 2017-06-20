

CTV Kitchener





Dozens of stolen vehicles worth hundreds of thousands of dollars were found on Six Nations territory, police say.

Hamilton Police say the vehicles were seized last week as part of Project Shutdown, an ongoing investigation into auto theft in and around the Greater Toronto Area.

In total, police say they located 75 stolen vehicles with a combined value of $811,000 at several locations.

Police believe criminals across Ontario receive hundreds of millions of dollars every year from auto theft, particularly from stolen high-end pickup trucks and SUVs.