

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo councillors have given unanimous approval to a plan to install a glow-in-the-dark stone path on part of a trail in Waterloo Park.

“I think we’re going to create something exceptional here, that people are going to want to come and see,” Coun. Melissa Durrell said in an interview.

Durrell got the idea for the pathway from a trip to the Netherlands, where she saw a cycling path inspired by a Vincent van Gogh painting.

An exact cost for the upgrade has not been established, but the city is budgeting $800,000 for the project and expects work to take place this summer.

“Investing money in this kind of space means that we’ll gather more people there – and isn’t that what we want to do?” Durrell said.

“That’s how you create community in a vibrant city.”

People using the park on Wednesday seemed, at best, indifferent to the idea.

“I think it might be a neat novelty thing at first, but I think it’ll wear itself out pretty quick,” said Karen Kennedy, who added that she felt $800,000 could be better spent even within Waterloo Park itself.

Werner Schlueter agreed, saying that he was “dead-set against it” and would rather see the city dredge Silver Lake – a project which is in the books, but not for this year.

Hilary Prouse said she could see the glowing path being a draw for people looking to take photographs of it, but not much benefit beyond that.

“I probably wouldn’t come to the park at night either way, if there were stones or not,” she said.

Durrell says the pathway could be a key tool to help the city with economic development.

“This isn’t just a cool shiny object. I hope people understand that’s not what we’re going for here,” she said.

The money for the project is coming from a city fund earmarked for uptown development.

According to Durrell, the glowing stones will be ingrained in the asphalt, and will not require any additional maintenance.

With reporting by Mary Cranston