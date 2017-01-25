Featured
$80,000 worth of drugs found in vehicle stopped in Cambridge: OPP
Published Wednesday, January 25, 2017 5:39PM EST
Cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl and meth with a combined street value of $80,000 were allegedly found in a vehicle stopped by police in Cambridge.
The vehicle was stopped earlier this month on Highway 24.
According to the OPP, it was stopped over a traffic law violation, but police quickly came to suspect that there were drugs inside the vehicle.
A 38-year-old man from Guelph, a 34-year-old man from Cambridge and a 33-year-old man from Cambridge are all charged with various offences including drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
