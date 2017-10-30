

CTV Kitchener





It isn’t the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but you can call it the Brant Chainsaw Burglary.

Brant County OPP say eight chainsaws were stolen from a home on Jerseyville Road early on the morning of Oct. 22.

The eight Stihl-brand chainsaws have a total estimated value of $8,000.

Police say anyone with information about the theft should contact them or Crime Stoppers.