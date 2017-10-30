Featured
8 chainsaws stolen from rural home
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 4:27PM EDT
It isn’t the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but you can call it the Brant Chainsaw Burglary.
Brant County OPP say eight chainsaws were stolen from a home on Jerseyville Road early on the morning of Oct. 22.
The eight Stihl-brand chainsaws have a total estimated value of $8,000.
Police say anyone with information about the theft should contact them or Crime Stoppers.