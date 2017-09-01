

Four people are facing charges after police discovered a large amount of allegedly stolen items.

Police say the items were found Thursday at an undisclosed property in Kitchener.

A pickup truck, a tractor, a construction trailer, two e-bikes, multiple bicycles and assorted construction tools were seized by police.

In total, the items are believed to have a value greater than $75,000.

Four Kitchener residents – a 33-yaer-old man, a 28-year-old man, a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old man – are charged with possession of stolen property.

Police say they expect to lay more charges.