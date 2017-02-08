

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge girl whose battles with cancer prompted a huge outpouring of community support has died.

Flags flew at half-mast Wednesday at Coronation Public School in memory of Katie Star Herron.

Tuesday night, her father Paul Herron had posted on Facebook that Katie had “lost her battle” the previous day.

“Mommy and daddy love you and we will miss you like crazy,” he wrote.

In 2014, hundreds of people attended a stem cell clinic to see if they were a match for Katie, who at the time was four years old and battling cancer for the second time in her young life.

A match was found and Herron was released from hospital. Her cancer returned the following year.

With reporting by Marc Venema