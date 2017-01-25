

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





When seven-year-old Tyler Bosman’s dirt bike was stolen, his parents told him that he’d likely never get it back.

He wasn’t so sure.

“He never lost faith or hope that it would come back,” says his father, Mark Bosman.

“We weren’t expecting to see it, but he kept believing.”

Last October, the Bosmans were cleaning out the garage of their Listowel home when they realized the bike had disappeared.

Remembering that the garage had accidentally been left open a few days earlier, they followed a hunch and checked the recordings from their home security system.

“Sure enough, we had a video of someone coming in and walking off with the little dirt bike,” Bosman says.

The theft was reported to police, and while Bosman and his wife did their best to dissuade Tyler from thinking that the bike would ever return, their doubts were proven wrong.

About a month later, they got a call from Waterloo Regional Police, telling them that the dirt bike had turned up at a property where they had executed a search warrant.

“We were very surprised,” Bosman says.

“It’s not too often … a dirt bike would be recovered.”

As for Tyler Bosman, he says he’s “really, really happy” to get back the bike that he rides almost every day when the weather’s nice and he’s not in school.

Police say cases like this demonstrate why they recommend that people write down serial numbers and other specific information that can help identify items they own, should they ever be stolen.

“The information that was provided initially by the family … allowed us to research and actually track back who the rightful owner was,” said Insp. Mike Haffner.

With reporting by Max Wark