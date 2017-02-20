Featured
7 people taken to hospital after collision involving ambulance
Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 5:10PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 6:35PM EST
Seven people were taken to hospital after a car collided with an ambulance on Monday afternoon.
The collision happened around 2:20 p.m. on Perth Line 29 and Road 112 south of Stratford.
Officials said the people were taken to hospital to be assessed.
Two of the four people in the blue sedan are in critical but stable conditions. The two paramedics and one patient in the ambulance were not injured.
Officers said an air ambulance was initially called, but later was cancelled.
It is not yet known what caused the crash.
With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Nicole Lampa
