

CTV Kitchener





An investigation into gun and drug trafficking led police to homes in Kitchener, Cambridge and Durham.

Waterloo Regional Police say search warrants were executed Tuesday at three properties in Kitchener, one in Cambridge and one in Durham.

At those properties, officers allegedly found 1.5 kilograms of what is believed to be fentanyl. If it is fentanyl, police say, it would have a street value of about $450,000.

Also alleged to have been seized were 500 grams of crystal meth – with an estimated value of $40,000 – six guns, replica guns, prohibited weapons, two stolen vehicles, cash and other items.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the investigation on various charges related to drugs and weapons.

They include a 26-year-old Cambridge man, a 33-year-old Durham man, and five Kitchener residents – a 29-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.

Police say they are still working the case and expect to make more arrests.