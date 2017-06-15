

CTV Kitchener





More than 5,000 marijuana plants were found at a rural property near Simcoe, Norfolk County OPP say.

Police say the marijuana was found Wednesday afternoon by officers executing a search warrant on Concession 14 in the Townsend area.

In addition to $3.9 million worth of marijuana, police say they seized three vehicles and $18,000 in cash.

Seven people were arrested without incident.

They include five men and two women. All of them live in the Greater Toronto Area except for one man from Hamilton.

They all face charges of marijuana production, marijuana possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.