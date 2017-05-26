

CTV Kitchener





Police say they’ve arrested seven people as part of an investigation into drug trafficking around downtown Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police say the investigation occurred earlier this month and lasted for one week.

It involved officers seizing cocaine, oxycodone, methamphetamine and other drugs.

A total of 25 drug-related charges have been laid against seven Kitchener men, whose ages range from 26 to 72.

Police say the men were not operating as a group or connected in any other way.