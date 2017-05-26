Featured
7 men face 25 charges over drug trafficking investigation
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, May 26, 2017 1:23PM EDT
Police say they’ve arrested seven people as part of an investigation into drug trafficking around downtown Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say the investigation occurred earlier this month and lasted for one week.
It involved officers seizing cocaine, oxycodone, methamphetamine and other drugs.
A total of 25 drug-related charges have been laid against seven Kitchener men, whose ages range from 26 to 72.
Police say the men were not operating as a group or connected in any other way.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.