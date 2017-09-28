

CTV Kitchener





Six of seven passengers in a van that was involved in a collision north of Simcoe were not wearing seatbelts, police say.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, at the intersection of Highway 24 and Windham Road 12.

According to Norfolk County OPP, the front of the van hit the back of a dump truck that was stopped behind a school bus.

All seven passengers in the van were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither driver was hurt.

Police say six of the van’s occupants were sitting on benches in the back of the van, without seatbelts.

“If all of the occupants had been occupying proper seating and wearing seatbelts, there would have been little to no injury to anyone,” Const. Ed Sanchuk said in a press release.

The driver of the van, a 78-year-old Norfolk County man, has been charged with careless driving.