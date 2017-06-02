

CTV Kitchener





A 63-year-old man from Norfolk County suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after being thrown off his motorcycle Thursday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash involving a motorcycle and a car happened at Norfolk County Road 45 and Norfolk County Road 28 around 6:30 p.m.

Police said the 63 year old was ejected from his motorcycle and had to be airlifted to a London-area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries, according to police.

Roads were closed for several hours following the collision.



There is no word yet on what caused the collision or if any charges will be laid.