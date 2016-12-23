

CTV Kitchener





Damage is estimated at $100,000 following a house fire in Kitchener.

Firefighters were called to the home on Bankside Drive – near Highland and Westmount roads – around 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Kitchener Fire Department, the fire began because of an element on the kitchen stove that was left on.

While no people were home when firefighters arrived, there were several pets inside the house.

Three dogs, two cats and one gerbil were killed. A fourth dog was revived by firefighters.