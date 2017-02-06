

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve found the people responsible for breaking into dozens of apartment and condo buildings around Kitchener and Waterloo in recent months.

Six people are facing charges connected to the approximately 40 break-ins, all of which have allegedly occurred since November.

According to police, their usual method was to pry open doors and then head for storage rooms, common rooms, mail rooms and/or underground parking garages.

Many of the affected buildings are in Kitchener’s west end, although some are believed to be in uptown Waterloo, north Waterloo, downtown Kitchener and the Country Hills area of Kitchener. Some buildings were broken into multiple times.

In two cases, police say, a building superintendent was assaulted after confronting an intruder.

Arrested are six Kitchener men, whose ages range from 27 to 37.

They face charges including theft, breaking and entering, mischief, assault with a weapon, drug possession and other offences.