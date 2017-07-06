Featured
56 suspected stolen bikes found in storage unit
Waterloo Regional Police say these bicycles, which are believed to have been stolen, were found in a storage unit on Franklin Boulevard in Cambridge.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 1:25PM EDT
Dozens of high-end bicycles believed to have been stolen were found in a storage unit in Cambridge this week.
The unit is in a storage facility on Franklin Boulevard. Waterloo Regional Police say they were called there Sunday afternoon, under the belief that the facility was being broken into.
When officers showed up, they found that locks had been broken on two storage units.
Allegedly found inside the units were 56 bicycles and frames, as well as a generator, a trailer, satellite radios and a video camera.
A 39-year-old Cambridge man is facing charges of possession of stolen property.
