

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Perth County OPP are investigating after a vehicle rolled off of jack stands and trapped a man underneath a vehicle.

Just before noon on Sunday, local EMS attended the Inkerman Street East residence after receiving reports that a man had become trapped underneath a vehicle while he was working on it in the garage.

Emergency crews assisted the 55-year-old man, but he was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

His name is not being released until next of kin is notified.

The investigation is continuing, but the death is not being considered suspicious.