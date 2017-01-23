Featured
5 tons of tobacco stolen from Brant County farm
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 6:46AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 6:47AM EST
Brant County OPP are investigating a theft that would have involved some heavy lifting.
Police were called Saturday afternoon to a farm on Second Concession Road, south of Paris, when an overnight theft was noticed.
Through their investigation, officers determined that sometime overnight thieves made off with a large quantity of tobacco. Seventeen bales, each weighing around 600 pounds, were taken. Officials say a large vehicle would have been required to transport the 5 tons of contraband.
Brant OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and the vehicle involved.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
Kitchener Weather Change city
1 °CLight rain
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most popular stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10