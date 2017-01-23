

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Brant County OPP are investigating a theft that would have involved some heavy lifting.

Police were called Saturday afternoon to a farm on Second Concession Road, south of Paris, when an overnight theft was noticed.

Through their investigation, officers determined that sometime overnight thieves made off with a large quantity of tobacco. Seventeen bales, each weighing around 600 pounds, were taken. Officials say a large vehicle would have been required to transport the 5 tons of contraband.

Brant OPP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects and the vehicle involved.