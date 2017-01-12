Featured
5 things to know about changes coming to Grand River Transit
Abigail Bimman, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 6:18PM EST
1) Fourteen routes are seeing an increase in service – notably, the 10 and the 110 which service Conestoga College, and the 201 and 202 iXpress which service the two universities. Most changes will begin in September.
2) A brand new iXpress route will be added on Ottawa Street in the spring of 2018. Currently, there’s no continuous bus service across Ottawa.
3) These improvements will eventually cost an extra $4.452 million a year, and translate to an extra 21,981 hours on the road.
4) Council approved a rate hike equivalent to a 3% revenue increase. On July 1, adult bus pass prices will jump $4 per month, and single tickets will increase by ten cents to $2.76.
5) The service enhancements will bring 35 new full-time positions.
